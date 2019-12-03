2019 Giving Tuesday is now underway.

The annual Giving Tuesday is now underway. That means that you’ve got until the end of the day to make a donation to one of 126 regional organizations that now count upon this day of giving to raise funds for operations and programming. Non-profits vying for funding range from Buffalo Gay Men’s Chorus to the Fruit Belt Community Land Trust.
Just browsing through the list of worthy organizations in Buffalo gave me a new perspective about just how many groups are out there doing amazing things in WNY. I remember when this initiative first got underway in 2012, and there were very few local non-profit organizations to choose from. Today, it’s the exact opposite – the hardest part about Giving Tuesday is figuring out who to support!
So how does one go about supporting the herculean effort? The first step is visiting the national site. Then drill down to the ‘search nearby’ for a list of WNY participants. From there, you’ve got to choose a worthy recipient, click to make a donation, and then sit back and feel good about supporting the efforts of that entity.
GivingTuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past seven years, it has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.