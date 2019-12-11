If you thought that last year’s holiday festivities at Five Points were good, just wait until this coming Saturday. There are so many new businesses participating in neighborhood events and activities these days… all coming together to make the Five Points District a model for modern day Buffalo’s thoughtfully constructed neighborhoods. And the great thing is that each of these businesses bring an assortment of holiday surprises to the table, including:
- Photos with Santa at Urban Roots | 12pm-2pm – FREE
- Mulled wine at Five Points Bakery, with a special DJ set from 1-3pm
- Ornament making and artwork sale at Pilates Art Studio (artwork on the 2nd floor above Remedy House
and kid friendly ornament making on the 3rd floor)
- Cookie decorating – kid friendly @ Butter Block
- Delicious food and drink specials at Remedy House
- Card making, art prints, & handmade goods sale at Nomel Arts
- Life size picture frame photo booth at Five Points Framing
- Chocolate Christmas tree ornaments for sale made by Blue Table Chocolate
- Free tastings at Paradise Wine – Natural wine from 12pm-3pm | Tommyrotter cider barrel aged whiskey from 3pm-5pm
- Gift shopping with Petrichor Flora & Black Monarchy & Evolation Yoga, and a studio tour at Toe Studio
And more businesses are opening all of the time, including The Barre Studio @ 339 Rhode Island Street. Tis the season to be joyous, which means that treats are in store for everyone. The Five Points community continues to grow, bringing with it loads of goodies, from baked goods to warm drinks. So come on out and celebrate the holidays with friends and family, in an atmosphere that is unique to Buffalo.
2019 Five Points Winter Festival and Holiday Get Together
Saturday December 14, 2019
10am- 5pm
Five Points Neighborhood, centered around 429 Rhode Island, Buffalo, New York 14213
Make sure to visit all 13 locations with your Five Points Winterfest postcard in hand (available at every spot) to enter the drawing for a raffle prize!