2019-2020 Snow Roll Season Gets Underway

Dashing through the snow, on two wheels – it’s such a sight, through the city we go, much to our delight. Bells ring, with lights ablaze, as pedals push us forth – it’s time to join the herd again, as we head east, west, south, and north!

Yes, it’s time once again for the Snow Roll wintertime rides, “powered by the all-volunteer nonprofit Wheel B. Herd – a Slow Roll Buffalo program of GObike Buffalo.”



For those who don’t typically get out on two wheels in the wintertime, this is the perfect opportunity to safely take to the streets. The group ride aspect ensures that everyone is safe, but it’s up to you to dress warm.

This year’s Snow Roll kick off features a special surprise – a visit to the Buffalo Curling Club. That’s where it all starts – at the club’s headquarters at 91 Buffalo China Road, off of Bailey Avenue between Clinton and Seneca Streets – and that’s where it all winds up. After the ten-mile roundtrip ride (beginning at 12:30pm), cyclists will find themselves full circle, with plenty of time to take in some curling (public curling ends at 4pm). Pre-registration for curling is recommended via buffalocurlingclub.org.

There is one other aspect of the ride that is very significant. Participants are asked to make a donation to Harvest House – the organization’s Jefferson Avenue headquarters is a stop along the ride. The requests on this year’s wish list include baby and children’s clothing, including new socks; new underwear children’s size 3 – 14/16; boys clothing size 5 to 14, especially pants; newborn Items: scratch mittens, outfits, onesies, gowns/sleepers, bibs, pacifiers, baby towels/washcloths, hats; infant car seats with base (less than six years old); toddler car seats (less than six years old); cribs with stationary sides; Pack-n-Play portable cribs; strollers and walkers.

Each of this season’s Snow Rolls will include sponsoring a respective organization in need of donations.

The Snow Roll kick-off is coming up on Saturday, December 21st, starting at 12:30pm.

Buffalo Curling Club, 91 Buffalo China Road, off Bailey between Clinton & Seneca

Saturday, December 21st, starting at 12:30pm

These are free and inclusive community bike rides

Food and beverages will be available

Meet at 12, ride at 12:30pm, curling from 12-4pm (Bills game at 4:30pm), food from Fat Bob’s Smokehouse, drinks from Flying Bison Brewing Company, Chateau Buffalo and more.

Note from the Curling Club: “We request everyone to bring a clean pair of sneakers because dirt and salt are not friendly to curling ice – you bring clean sneakers and dress for 32-40F and we provide the rest! If someone does not have clean sneakers, we have a boot cleaner and will require participants to wear grippers (they go over shoes/boots).”

For further information on the initial Kick-Off ride, visit this Facebook event page.

The monthly Snow Roll series continues…

Saturday, January 11th, at Landmark on Pearl (318 Pearl Street, 3pm start)

Saturday, February 22nd, at Massachusetts Avenue Park (between Brayton & Lawrence, 12:30pm start)

Sunday, March 1st, at Roosevelt Playground (behind Charter School of Inquiry, 404 Edison Avenue, 3pm start).

Visit Slow/Snow Roll on Facebook (Group Page) for information on all of the upcoming rides.