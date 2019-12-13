13th Annual Labatt Blue Pond Hockey Tournament Slated for Valentine’s Day Weekend

One of Buffalo’s most beloved winter pastimes is back. The 13th annual Labatt Blue Buffalo Pond Hockey Tournament is set to get underway on Friday, February 14, running to Sunday, February 16. This is one of best ways to celebrate winter in Buffalo – over the years this tournament has managed to capture the imagination of countless hockey and winter enthusiasts. It’s also a great way for friends to get together, by forming teams and competing against others from across the country (and Canada).
“There is nothing like playing hockey in the winter, outdoors with your friends,” said Lauren Christopher, public relations manager for Labatt Blue. “This is the adult version of a pick-up game on the neighborhood pond. It’s become a favorite among hockey players, and a signature event for everyone at Labatt.”
“The Labatt Blue Buffalo Pond Hockey tournament is back again this year with even more game play and fan fun,” said Christopher. “We are so excited to drop the first puck of 2020 at RiverWorks and celebrate hockey in its purest form.”
The pond hockey tournament is great fun for players and spectators. Altogether, 140 teams of four to seven players will play on six outdoor rinks at Buffalo RiverWorks. And that’s only half the fun. The festivities and games start off on Thursday with a skills competition, before launching into the full swing of things. Throughout the weekend, visitors can expect to encounter Sabres alumni appearances, live music, food, vendors, giveaways, and a new hockey shootout game for players and spectators.
As for the players, per usual, the games are based on pond hockey rules – no goalie, pond hockey nets and four-on-four hockey play. Incredibly, the tournament has managed to attract up to as many as 10,000 fans in past years!
“This has become one of the most sought-after outdoor hockey tournaments in the region,” said Sean Green, tournament director.
13th annual Labatt Blue Buffalo Pond Hockey Tournament
Friday, February 14 to Sunday, February 16
Skills competition takes place on Thursday
Buffalo RiverWorks | 359 Ganson Street | Buffalo, NY 14203
Lead image courtesy Labatt Blue