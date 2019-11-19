As alternative forms of energy gain speed throughout the world, we are constantly looking at ways to harness our natural surroundings. Wind power has emerged as one of the most reliable, practical, clean, and efficient ways to produce limitless energy, but that doesn’t mean that there are no downsides.
When it comes to wind turbines, there are still questions and concerns that arise, mostly surrounding their placement, and how they themselves interact with nature and their host communities. What is the natural balance when it comes to energy creation and wildlife conservation? Are people being adversely affected by an ailment known as wind turbine syndrome – how does sound and health come into play? Do we really know everything that we need to know when it comes to living with these hulking turbines? These are a few of the questions being posed at an upcoming Western New York Wind & Health Forum.
On November 21, 2019, the Alliance for Clean Energy New York, the New York League of Conservation Voters, New Yorkers for Clean Power, and the Union of Concerned Scientists will co-host an open and transparent dialog on the public health impacts of wind energy. The Western New York Wind & Health Forum will feature a panel of experts from various disciplines for a fact-based discussion on the issues being debated and studies that have taken place to date. This event is open to the public and audience members will be encouraged to submit questions to the panelists.
Western New York Wind & Health Forum
November 21, 2019, 6:00-8:00 PM
Center for Tomorrow, North Campus, University at Buffalo (UB)
Moderator Rita Coleman will facilitate the discussion with the following expert panelists:
- Dr. Robert J. McCunney, Physician, Brigham and Women’s Hospital (sound and health)
- Professor Simon Chapman, Emeritus Professor, University of Sydney School of Public Health (wind turbine syndrome)
- Michael Hankard, President and Principal, Hankard Environmental Acoustical Consultants (environmental acoustics)
- Dr. Jonathan Buonocore, Research Associate, Harvard School of Public Health (health, environmental, and climate impacts).
- Jason Kehl, Fourth-Generation Dairy Farmer, Kehl Farms, Strykersville, New York
For more information, visit this Facebook Event page.
Photo courtesy Alliance for Clean Energy New York