Just like Hertel has it’s sensational and ever-popular Shop, Rock, and Strolls, Grant Street is now getting into the act. Finally, there is enough density on Grant Street to orchestrate a coordinated effort to draw people to the street in anticipation of receiving discounts of goods and services. From 10% off all t-shirts at Paloma Exchange to $10 yoga flow sessions at Shakti Yoga, there’s something for everyone, with some great deals to be had.
Hopefully, this special Wednesday draw will continue to grow, with additional treats and surprises throughout the course of the year. And as more businesses continue to open, there will be even more reasons to attend West Side Wednesdays.
It’s been a long time since we’ve seen any sort of collective push to bolster Grant Street businesses – this is a great sign that there’s some healthy partnering going on these days, towards a greater goal for the street. Be sure to attend an upcoming West Side Wednesdays to support this new initiative as it lifts off.
Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside, Buffalo Porchfest, and Paint vs. Paint. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market on Elmwood. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, the Hertel Alley Street Art Festival, and The Flutterby Festival.