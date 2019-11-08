Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Welcome to the new Niagara Street – Buckminster’s Cat Café

0 Comments

When I first heard that a cat café was coming to Niagara Street, I immediately thought of old couches, gnarled cat tree houses, and a bunch of scratching posts. Never in a million years did I think along the lines of contemporary. But that’s exactly what Buckminster’s Cat Café is – it’s on par with some of Buffalo’s streamlined loft conversions. The pitting together of business owner Molly Hutton and building owner Giles Kavanaugh has resulted in an inspirational café setting that is as beneficial for people as it is for cats. The architects that led this charge on this project are Stephanie Davidson and Georg Rafailidis, who also designed Tipico Café (another building owned by Kavanaugh). 

Not only is the interior of the building a remarkable feat, the exterior is a sight for sore eyes. The facade features a restored cornice, new windows, and striking cast iron columns. The building really pops now – it’s a welcome addition to a part of Niagara Street that is know for a slew of unkempt buildings that are in desperate need of repair. Hopefully this project will help to get some other property owners inspired. 

In the front of the café, guests are invited to chill out in a contemporary setting that focuses on two things – sleek design and inspired eats. Hutton told me that menu items range from a hummus platter to a French toast breakfast sandwich, with plenty of vegan options. Hutton has also applied for a beer and wine license, which hopefully won’t take much longer to acquire.

(L-R) Coffee guru Sadie Mathers and café owner Molly Hutton, with cinnamon the resident cat

Now, if you’re thinking that there are cats running around everywhere while people are dining, that’s not the case. The frolicking pets are sequestered to the back, in their own sophisticated glass enclosed digs. For those that want to visit and play with the cats, all of which are up for adoption, all one has to do is sign up for a session. The ideal visit might entail grabbing a cup of coffee and something to eat, before spending some time in the cat compound (more like a palace). The accommodations for the felines have a wide assortment of hidden hideaways and lookout stations, where the furry inhabitants can stretch their paws and keep an eye on their surroundings. Also, there is even a brilliant patio where cats will be able to roam freely when the weather is nice. Patrons can also enjoy some sunshine… and it’s a great feature for parties!

At any given time, there are between 6 and 8 cats at Buckminster’s. The cats, sourced from Second Chance Rescue, are on the lookout for their forever homes, but in the meantime they are certainly enjoying these sweet accommodations until the big day comes.

If you’re interested, stop by Buckminster’s this coming Saturday to get the lay of the land, you don’t have to be a cat lover to appreciate these hip environs – you just have to have an appreciation for architecture, yummy café fare, and supportive of coffee for a cause. In the end, when you support the café, you support the cats, which is really what it’s all about.

Learn more about the formation of the business. 

Buckminster’s Cat Café | 577 Niagara Street | Buffalo NY | 716-436-6000 | Facebook

Hutton chats with Ethan Cox, co-owner of Community Beer Works breweryGiles kavanaugh

Tagged with: , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside, Buffalo Porchfest, and Paint vs. Paint. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market on Elmwood. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, the Hertel Alley Street Art Festival, and The Flutterby Festival.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments