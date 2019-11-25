Total Team Domination of Broncos

The Broncos came to town with the #8 overall rated defense, and we all know how the Bills have performed offensively against teams like that. Not yesterday though, Buffalo ran for 244 yards and Allen accounted for 56 of those. This was the first time all season that the defense and offense looked equally dominant and the game was never in question. Allen did not have to throw for a ton of yards, with the offensive line doing a magnificent job paving the way for Singletary and Gore (who is now #3 on the all-time rushing list). We even got to see a beautifully thrown ball by Allen which connected to Brown for a TD that secured the game.
It is worth mentioning that two of the perceived weaknesses this team had, as of a month ago, are starting to come together (offensive line and LBs). If that continues to trend upward, Allen will not have to carry this team on his back as he continues to learn the game.
The funnest part of the season is now upon us, as fans get to see what Allen and the rest of this group is capable of achieving. Dallas, Baltimore, Pittsburgh, and New England are coming up and I doubt that the Bills will be favored to win any of them.
All Buffalo has to do is win one, and the playoffs will then come down to beating the Jets at home for the season finale. Wouldn’t it be nice if they could get that win out of the way on Thanksgiving vs a VERY desperate Cowboys team……?