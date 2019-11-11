On Saturday, November 16, the inaugural International MicroMania Film Festival will be held in WNY, giving film aficionados (on both sides of the camera) a chance to delve closer into a fascinating world of curated cinematic shorts. And please, don’t think that just because a film is short, it is not impactful. This festival is designed to showcase the talents of those who can deliver a wallop of a film in under a 5 minute span. Film fans of all breadths are invited to judge for themselves, 37 domestic and international micro-short films that will be screened from 2:00pm to 5:00pm at the WBBZ-TV studio.
Join forward-thinking filmmakers and fellow film lovers for an afternoon screening of top-notch domestic and international micro-short films specially curated for the finest and shortest of attention spans by a panel of judges.
“I want audience members to be surprised and inspired,” said Festival Director Lukia Costello. “Surprised by the quality that matches the longer length theatrical releases they are used to, and inspired to make micros themselves.“
Awards to be presented: Best Micro-Narrative, Best Micro-Documentary, Best Micro-Experimental, Best Micro-Animated Short, and the Audience Choice Award.
Attendees to the festival will not only get to view some super short films, they will also be able to participate by casting their own votes. So come see what all of the hype is about, surrounding this first time festival that will hopefully grow from year to year to take this city by cinematic storm!
MicroMania Film Festival
November 16th, 2019, 2:00pm – 5:00pm,
Studios of WBBZ-TV | 4545 Transit Road | Williamsville, New York.
Attendees are encouraged to purchase tickets directly from the MicroMania website. One ticket grants festival-goers all-access entry to 37 screenings for the Micro price of $10 before the festival, or $15 the day of.
MicroMania Film Festival invites you to join The New Hotness and their Media Institute Buffalo’s resident femme film fatales, along with loyal local television producers from WBBZ-TV