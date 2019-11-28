Thank You Buffalo! And cheers to you and yours…

On this Thanksgiving Day, we have a lot to be thankful for. It’s an exciting time to live in Buffalo – we continue to live in a city that is on the rise. But we still have a long way to go, which is half the fun, I believe. This is a city where we can all be a part of the growth. A city where we can dream, and make a difference. It’s exciting to wake up each and every day and learn about new projects and initiatives. We’re creating strong and secure districts, that will all be meshed together in the future. We’re seeing our waterfront developed. We’re finally seeing some significant investments on the East Side (infrastructure and projects). In years to come, we will see our city united as one, instead of into two distinctive parts, with healthy districts driven by developers with vision (think Larkinville and Chandlerville).

Thank you to our readers, and to those who believe in Buffalo, as we have for the last 20 years. We at Buffalo Rising give thanks…

…for your continued support and increasing attention

…for our talented and growing team

…for what we’ve been able to do this year and all we have planned for the next

…for the chance to cover such a fascinating and special place

…to be lucky enough to call it home

#HappyThanksgiving

Lead image: By Buffalo cartoonist David Corbett. Cartoon presented by Hyatts – All Things Creative.

And remember that today marks the 17th annual

Friends and Family International Thanksgiving Toast!

It’s Thanksgiving time once again, and that means gathering together across our various homes in our various places for the annual International Thanksgiving Toast, first initiated 17 years ago by Buffalonian Geoff Schutte when he found himself living abroad, far away from family and friends.

“A tradition since Peace Corps Thailand Group 114 started it during our first year away from home, we’ve continued this tradition into the 17th straight year.”

The job is simple: gather together with whomever you are with, raise your glass, and toast to everyone there–and everyone you can’t be with.

So this Thanksgiving, on November 28 at 7pm (EST)*, when you are with family and friends, please think about those who can’t be there, and raise your glasses and toast.

And don’t forget to take a picture and post it here.

Cheers and Happy Thanksgiving everyone – Geoff & Melissa Schutte

*4pm on the West Coast; 5:45am on Friday in Kathmandu; 7am in Bangkok