Street Walker: Winter Style

Years ago, we had a contributor by the name of Tom Rooney (owner of Pavlov’s Togs) who used to photo-document his walks to work. Rooney always managed to capture insightful images that most people would never notice as they drove by in their cars. Now that bike season is over (for me), I’m trying to do more walking. So this morning I decided to walk from the Elmwood Village to our offices in the Market Arcade in Downtown Buffalo. It’s actually not that bad of a walk, typically, although with snow on the ground there can be some treacherous sidewalks. Unfortunately, the City would rather ticket a car that is parked too close to a cross-street, instead of ticketing the real offenders – the building owners that don’t take care of their sidewalks.

As a tribute to the old Rooney days, I decided to capture some images along my route – Elmwood to Allen to Main Street. It all starts off with the lead image – did you know that snowy cars make great chalkboards?

One of the reasons that I love colorful murals is that they brighten up winter days. This one is located on Summer, near Elmwood.
Lawyers love this time of year, no matter what street you’re on.
Wouldn’t it be great to re-light this Elmwood Avenue sign?
This bus stop at the corner of Elmwood and North once had metal frames and plexiglass panels where people could post event flyers. If that was the purpose of the design, let’s fix it?
Ever wondered why so many Buffalonians walk in the streets during the wintertime? Poorly maintained sidewalks is the answer. This one is on Elmwood.
The Pack Club (Elmwood) has a heated sidewalk leading to its front door. Who knew?
New business alert! Divine Esthetics is coming to Elmwood Avenue.
Signs of our times on Elmwood.
A new drink introduced by The Intersection Café – Impeachmint d Cream. Near corner of Elmwood and Allen.
I never knew that Allentown had a BigBelly solar powered, rubbish-compacting bin. Obviously the taggers have been aware.
What a great parking lot! Wow, this is just what we need on Allen Street. Look at how beautiful that fresh covering of snow is!
Another new business opening – French Girl Sunless Spray Tanning and Light Therapy Studio (on Allen)
A fun sign for anyone that ever wanted to sit at the cool table – found at Pine Apple Company on Allen
This beautiful building on Main Street has always been a wonder. It seems to sit lifeless – anyone know the story with this one? Talk about a missed opportunity.
Yes, there are still some diehard “Billievers” out there. This one’s on Main Street.
This is a sad corner. Ever since the Vernor building was demolished, there has been no direction whatsoever. This is a great development site. But its only use at the moment is a lame park that is a hodgepodge of grass, mounds of dirt and debris, with a few park benches… this is an embarrassment that should be remedied immediately. Between the Cleveland form that tore the building down (presumed owners of the land) and the parcel owned by the City, where is the plan?
I’ve always thought that this would make a great art deco restaurant or café right on Main Street. Another lifeless building that could be a real asset instead of a drag on the street.
It’s always nice to get a history lesson while walking – this marker is on Main Street.

