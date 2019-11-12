Red Wizard Collage is a refreshing take on Pop-Up Workshops

By this time, we’ve all seen an array of crafty pop-ups roll through town, but there was one that recently caught my eye due to its unusual medium – collage. I would imagine that, at one time or another, we’ve all tried our hands at collage. While the artistic activity of cutting and pasting newspapers, photos, and magazines might seem somewhat dated, just remember that all forms of creative recreations come and go. That said, maybe it’s time to welcome back the pastime of collage?
And who better to introduce the refreshing world of collage to the public than David Scott Myers, aka Red Wizard, an artist that has been working in the collage medium for over a decade. Currently, Red Wizard is in the midst of setting up a number of pop-ups around town, at various locations, where anyone can come and learn the tricks of the trade, while sipping some wine in a social atmosphere at the same time.
“I am an artist who has been experimenting with collage for 12 years,” said Red Wizard, who happens to be a K-8 art teacher during the day. “Just last month I started hosting workshops. The first one was at Daddy’s Plants on Niagara Street. Billy (lead image – center) approached me about finding a way to collaborate. Billy and I met on the set of American Rehab Buffalo in 2014.”
I asked Red Wizard his thoughts on collage in general, and about the art of hosting pop-up workshops. “It’s all about sharing the craft,” said Red Wizard, who was born and raised in Buffalo. “People often think of collage as a cheesy activity like scrapbooking. In fact, it is a fun way to make some intense and thought-provoking art. As for the workshops, most ‘paint night’ workshops offered in the area send participants home with campy ‘sunset’ paintings. We do not live at a tropical beach, this is Buffalo. We have attics and basements filled with paper ephemera. I am showing people that they already have everything they need to make stunning art.”
One of my friends in Buffalo plays for a very well-known band that travels the world. When he’s not on tour, his favorite thing to do is to work on collages. About ten years ago I went to his studio, where all of his works were hung, and I ended up purchasing one of the pieces. To this day, whenever I look at the collage, I imagine how his brain even thought to come up with the clever assembly of images that told a totally bizarre and captivating story. It’s also an original work of art that constantly evokes a response from people whenever they visit.
Collage might not have been on the forefront of your mind as of late, but now it’s at least on your radar. That means, if you’re thinking that a night of bowling sounds humdrum, and you’re looking to spice things up with a brand new activity, Red Wizard is at your service.
“I very much want to share the art of collage making with our community,” said Red Wizard, who invites anyone with an imagination – and fondness for scissors and glue – to one of his upcoming workshops. Just be sure to leave the glitter at home!
You can learn more about the workshops by visiting www.redwizardcollage.com.
See upcoming Collage Night at Daddy’s Plants – 1250 Niagara Street – on Friday, November 22, 2019 (6:30 PM – 9 PM) | Tickets by Eventbrite | Complimentary snacks and beverages provided by Daddy’s Plants | Price of ticket includes collage making materials, protective sleeve for finished work of art, and tips and tricks from Red Wizard