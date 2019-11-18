“Play Fearless” from Here On Out

Josh Allen had arguably his best day yet as a Buffalo Bill yesterday, and it was a very welcoming sight. This was the first time since the Patriots debacle that he looked like he was in command of the offense. Yes, it was the Miami Dolphins, and yes, I have been a little rough on the guy, but yesterday, you could not have asked for much more. The offensive line had their best day of the season as well, as Allen seemed to have all day to throw the ball. I don’t think it’s a coincidence that McDermott stated that he wanted his guys to “play fearless” during these games, and Allen did what he needed to do in order to succeed. He ran the ball with authority and was incredibly in-sync with John “Smoke” Brown.
The 3-7 Broncos come to town next week and after that, the gauntlet of good teams will be lined up one after the other. Denver blew a big lead over the Vikings yesterday and this game is looking to be a very favorable match-up for what will most likely be a dejected Bronco team. What needs to happen next is for Allen to have success like he did yesterday against teams like Dallas, Baltimore, and the Steelers.
Even if Buffalo wins next week, it still won’t change the narrative of the Bills only being capable of beating the worst teams in the NFL. We are about to see what Allen and Co are really made of, and I still say that the Steelers game will determine if the Bills are playing in January.
Good job yesterday gentleman, but the true test is just about to begin…