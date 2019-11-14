Petition: Fix the intersection of Colvin Blvd. and Kenmore Ave.

Another street intersection is under fire by the community. This time it’s the intersection of Kenmore Avenue and Colvin Boulevard in Buffalo/Kenmore NY. Community member and concerned citizen Michael Potter has started a Change.org petition, to bring the issue to the attention of Kenmore Mayor Patrick Mang, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, and Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz.
The issues at hand?
- There is a “No Turn on Red” sign in both directions for Kenmore Avenue, when there is no need for it.
- Second, there is only 1 green arrow for the westbound traffic on Kenmore Avenue, when additional are needed for Colvin Blvd. in both directions.
Potter is calling for a traffic study, to address these issues, and others, at the intersection of Colvin and Kenmore.
The intersection of Kenmore Avenue and Colvin Boulevard in Buffalo/Kenmore NY is not efficient and desperately needs a traffic study followed by immediate improvements. First, Every single day, people heading north on Colvin Blvd. turning left, end up sitting there until the light goes red, so that they can make their turn. Everyone behind them, therefore has to wait, and the traffic builds unnecessarily. As well, the ‘no turn on red’ signs prevent the flow of traffic from Kenmore Avenue onto Colvin in both directions, and again, traffic builds up unnecessarily.
There is a real opportunity at hand, to create a much better intersection that not only performs optimally but is an aesthetic improvement. This is a soulless intersection that should be reexamined in ways that could benefit all of Kenmore Avenue and Colvin Boulevard.
It’s great to see, once again, the internet being used to empower people to get involved with these types of urbanist issues. With enough signatures, it’s hard for public servants/elected officials to ignore the problems at hand.
To sign the petition, click here.