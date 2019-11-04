Overwinter is Coming to Elwood Avenue

Overwinter Coffee continues to gain grounds in the Buffalo market. This time they are setting their sights on Elmwood Avenue, where they plan on opening at 814 Elmwood, in what is currently Jolie Jolie (across from The Co-op). Overwinter first made a name for itself when owners Ben Trojan and Joshua Halliman opened at 9 Genesee Street in Downtown Buffalo. Since that time, they have been finding entrepreneurial ways to get their beans in the hands of more and more coffee lovers. Now, they are making their next brick and mortar move, by opening in one of the area’s most renowned shopping destinations.

“It will be similar to our downtown shop in selection – coffee, pastries, not a full food menu,” said Halliman. “There will be a little more seating which will fit the more Victorian vibe of the neighborhood and house, but will have a similar service feel to our downtown shop. We will be using the big glass sunroom region for seating over Elmwood too. We’re targeting Spring for opening.”

Building owner Josephine Zagarella, who will be closing her own shop, Jolie Jolie, feels that this is a great move for her, for Elmwood, and for Overwinter.

“I’m so excited that Overwinter is coming to Elmwood,” says Zagarella. “The coffee is top notch and I feel like the sky is the limit for them! They’re a special organization and I think they’ll be a great addition to Elmwood. I really couldn’t be happier. Stop down to the store closing sale at Jolie Jolie Intimates in the meantime to get some great deals and a sneak peek of the space. Fixtures and mannequins are also for sale.”

Overwinter has proved to be a standout clutch coffee operation Downtown. Now they will be setting up shop in a super walkable neighborhood, in the heart of a street that is experiencing a new wave of development, which is helping to bolster the spirit of the street.