Opportunity Knocks: 512 West Utica Street

Here’s a chance for some investor, developer, or visionary to do something incredible on the city’s West Side. 512 West Utica Street is for sale at a reduced price of $1,595,000. This 13,284 square foot building sits prominently in the Five Points District, and has the potential of taking the neighborhood to the next level. Can you imagine what you could do with a building this big, especially when you stop to think about the opportunity to build up a floor or two?
The building was a former Packard Dealership, which not many people are aware of. So it’s got some history, which means that it’s probably in line for some tax credits.
Within walking distance of 512 West Utica Street, there are cafés, eateries, pubs, sweet shops, flower shops, a boutique wine shops, yoga and pilates, art resources… the list goes on.
At this point, the building sits as an underutilized behemoth in the middle of all of the excitement. Let’s turn it around, into something resourceful that everyone can rally around.
To get a better handle on the property, check out the listing at Hanna Commercial.
Get connected: Scott Mason | (716) 856-7107 ext 210 | ScottMason@HannaCRE.com