Opportunity Knocks: 141 Elmwood Avenue

"Huge house and gallery for sale in Allentown - could be a theater, music venue, or one of the biggest galleries in WNY!"

An awesome Allentown real estate opportunity has popped up on our radar. 141 Elmwood Avenue is way beyond being simply a mixed use building. The opportunities for this one are limitless. Not only are we talking about a 5000 sq.’+ building, we’re looking at two upper bedrooms, first floor office space, a large gallery space in front, and an even larger gallery space in back. This is one of those scenarios where looks are deceiving. There’s also a full basement and attic.

At this time, the building sits empty, which means that it’s a real blank slate. Due to its location in Allentown, 141 Elmwood Avenue would lend itself to being a super opportunity for anyone looking to build out a creative enterprise. This could be a big win for Allentown if the right buyer sets his or her sights on the property.

In the past, a number of creatives have made their mark on this building, which is why it’s so important to carry on with that same sort of spirit. If done correctly, this complex could pivotally help to elevate the art scene in a district that depends on an ever mounting and expanding cultural landscape.

Asking price: $575,000 | See listing

Get connected: Rick Williams, 716-227-0271 or Tyler Balentine at 585-507-1500 @ Cushman & Wakefield – Pyramid Brokerage Company

