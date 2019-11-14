Opportunity Knocks: 1049 Elmwood Avenue

Back in 2012, there was some exciting news for 1049 Elmwood Avenue. A brand new Louie’s Texas Red Hots was primed for the building, but after a long wait the plan was squashed. Instead, Louie’s moved in across the street, closer to Cole’s. Since that time, there has been no word on 1049 Elmwood Avenue until now – it is on the market for $374K.
Hopefully, the sale of this building will bring another commercial build-out to the street. It was an exciting prospect to see another residential property converted to commercial, and now that opportunity arises again, with the sale of the building. The listing is as follows:
- 3 story building-1st floor has 3 bedrooms, 2nd floor has 4 bedrooms
- Currently zoned as a rooming house
- 3rd floor has 2 bedrooms
- Fully occupied with off street parking
- Loads of updates and capital improvements that include total tear off roof, high efficiency boiler
- rehabilitated apartments with newer kitchens, exterior paint, all new replacement windows, glass block windows in basement with separate electric services and 2 water tanks
- All appliances included-totally turn key investment
- Seller had inquired about a 1000 sf retail addition that was approved by the city
C’mon, let’s get more commercial success stories on this commercial district, and do away with more residential. Commercial districts thrive on density and connectivity. It almost happened once back in 2012. Let’s try it again!
Get connected: Joseph Farrauto @ Hunt Commercial | (716) 465-2063 | jfarrauto@huntcommercial.com