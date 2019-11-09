Make Chandler Street Safe

Now that Chandler Street is on the upswing, there are some people who are asking when the City is going to step in to take care of the infrastructure. Currently, Chandlerville is in need of almost every safety and aesthetic feature that makes a commercial district a destination – from trees to sidewalks to human scale lighting to crosswalks.
It is for that reason that Lexi Clark has started a petition, asking the City to step up its game, and to invest in the necessary urbanist amenities that will take the street the next level. Developer Rocco Termini has proved that he’s willing to put skin in the game.
Typically, in these types of situations where there is private investment, public investment follows right behind. In this case, there is no word that the City is planning on making any investments into street infrastructure, which some people are finding frustrating. Hopefully, by sending the right message, the powers that be will respond by bringing the improvements to the street that it requires and deserves. The following message is from Lexi Clark:
Chandler St. is an up and coming neighborhood here in Buffalo Black Rock and as more foot traffic is being brought, so is more auto traffic. There have been multitudinous near-miss accidents whether it’s pedestrian or auto based. The street needs to have a speed bump, cross-walk, or simply a speed limit sign somewhere to indicate to drivers to slow down when traveling down Chandler St. Multiple letters to the Mayors office and phone calls to 311 have acquired little traction and has fallen to the way side. Instead of waiting for the impending accident that could be fatal, lets stop it before it happens. Buffalo needs to fund the rising of Chandler in a safe way, not halfway.
If you support this effort, consider signing this petition.