Local Author Book Signing @ Buffalo History Museum

Each year, the Buffalo History Museum pays tribute to local authors by hosting a Local Author Book Signing event. This is a chance to check out the works of authors who are also our neighbors in the community.

The best part about attending the event is the ability to talk to the authors about their books, and walk away with a signed copy or two. And since this occasion occurs one month in the midst of the holiday season, it’s also a wonderful and thoughtful way to cross off a couple of people from your gift list.

Local authors will be on hand to meet and greet readers and sign purchased books.

And who doesn’t love a good book, especially when there is a local tie-in? In this day and age, when it’s easier to watch a movie, or surf the web, it’s important that we remember to read an occasional book, to get us away from the TV and computer screens. Sometimes, all it takes is a little effort… and a handy book lying around. Why not check it out and see for yourself?

Participating authors this year include:

Christina Abt,  Donald Blank, Doreen Boyer DeBoth, Christopher Carlin, Steve Cichon, David Colman, Lorna Czarnota, Rick Falkcwski, William Faught, Doug Funke, Mark Goldman, Matt Gryta, Gerald Hallioan, Mark Haremski, Rosanne Higgins , Sara Kersting, John Koenner , Paul Langendorfer, Jessica Lowell Mason, Nancy Mingus, Lou Paduano, Greg Parkes, Roger Rainville, Mariana Rhoades, Frank Riga, Mariam Shannon, Tim Shannon, Jan Sheridan, Doris Sippel, Christine Smyczynski, Shane Stephonson, Greg Tranter, Nancy Turgeon, Paula Wachowiak, Julianna Woite, and Karen Zale.

Local Author Book Signing @ Buffalo History Museum

Saturday, November 30, 2019

11:00 AM –  2:00 PM

One Museum Court, Buffalo, NY

Free to attend

