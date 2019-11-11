Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Keep Our Veterans Warm This Winter

0 Comments

On this Veterans Day, there is an important push to help military veteran’s dodge the cold, by helping to provide them with shelter.

“It’s a community effort to address veteran homelessness,” said Nicholas R Stutzman of Veterans One-stop Center. “The Center is working hard to make sure than no service men or women face the Buffalo winter on the streets. We protect veterans and their families through case management and wrap-around services. We’re asking WNYers to show their support this season.”

Veterans are most vulnerable to homelessness. Don’t let that happen in WNY.

A fundraising campaign for Veterans One-stop Center of WNY has been established as a way to fortify the efforts to keep our veterans warm this winter.

If you are able to contribute to this worthy cause, on this Veteran’s Day and beyond, please do what you can to make a difference in the lives of those who have so selflessly fought for our country.

Click here to make a pledge of any monetary denomination.

Lead image: Photo by Andy Falconer

Tagged with: , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside, Buffalo Porchfest, and Paint vs. Paint. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market on Elmwood. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, the Hertel Alley Street Art Festival, and The Flutterby Festival.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments