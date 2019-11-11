On this Veterans Day, there is an important push to help military veteran’s dodge the cold, by helping to provide them with shelter.
“It’s a community effort to address veteran homelessness,” said Nicholas R Stutzman of Veterans One-stop Center. “The Center is working hard to make sure than no service men or women face the Buffalo winter on the streets. We protect veterans and their families through case management and wrap-around services. We’re asking WNYers to show their support this season.”
Veterans are most vulnerable to homelessness. Don’t let that happen in WNY.
A fundraising campaign for Veterans One-stop Center of WNY has been established as a way to fortify the efforts to keep our veterans warm this winter.
If you are able to contribute to this worthy cause, on this Veteran’s Day and beyond, please do what you can to make a difference in the lives of those who have so selflessly fought for our country.
Click here to make a pledge of any monetary denomination.
Lead image: Photo by Andy Falconer