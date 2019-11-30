Josh Allen’s Coming Out Party

Let me start off by saying that I did not think there was much of a chance that the Bills were going to pull the last one off. Playing “America’s Team” on the national stage which turned out to be the most watched Thanksgiving game in 27 years. Does that sound like a game that Buffalo ever wins, let alone dominates? Well, I am VERY happy to have been proven wrong on this one folks. Allen had his best game as a Buffalo Bill, and he did it with his passing, running, and pure determination.

There were so many incredible plays to pick from which showed how great of a game Allen had, but the one that put the biggest smile on my face was the fumbled 4th and 1. As the ball was loose, he fights for it, and you could just see that there was no way in hell he wasn’t getting the first down. It’s as if everything was lifted from his shoulders, and he let the whole world know it, while exuberantly pointing for the first down. Josh Allen arrived on that very play.

Let’s not forget the defensive side of the ball, as they were just as eager to show the NFL world exactly how they punish opponents on a weekly basis. It’s all starting to come together, from the defensive line to the continued all-star play of the secondary. Other than the first drive of the game, they all pulled it together and never let Dallas back in the game. Obviously if there is one weakness to be mentioned from Thursday, it has to be the kicking game. I think at this point, you just have to hope that Hauschka pulls it together mentally before it costs them another game.

So what are we to think about the possibilities that may lie ahead for this team? They are 9-3 with arguably the hottest team in the NFL coming to town next Sunday in the Baltimore Ravens. All I wanted before the Dallas game was to look respectable in front of the whole country. They did A LOT more than that, they showed that they are a team that nobody in the NFL can take lightly anymore.

I have no reservations saying that our Buffalo Bills are going to be in the playoffs – the only question that remains is how much damage can they do once they get there? This is a team that is very easy to get behind, and Josh Allen is showing right now that he might just be the franchise QB that has been missing for decades on end.

Congrats Mr. Allen, you deserve all the accolades you are receiving from people that had doubts from the beginning (not that you ever needed them). And most importantly, your team is willing to follow you into any battle you take them…