Jess Classic | Record Release Party

Saturday November 9th at the Town Ballroom’s Leopard Lounge Jess Classic celebrates the release of his star-studded album Industry Standard. Industry Standard features music from the industry’s top names: Desiigner, Tory Lanez, Kevin Gates, Famous Dex, Jadakiss, Benny the Butcher, and producers London on da Track and Zaytoven, among others.
Jess was born and raised on the East Side of Buffalo. He found his passion for music at the age of 11 and has been going non-stop ever since; writing, performing, and touring. He drew influences from hip hop legends like Nas, Biggie, Jay-Z and 2Pac; combining this with his own life experiences and musical style to create a unique sound. He recently signed a management deal with Jeremy “Cochise” Ball of Quiet as Kept Records. Coming off a recent expedition of Europe with shows in Spain and music videos shot across the continent, Jess Classic is ready to set the world ablaze with his new record.
The party starts promptly at 8:30pm with performances by Jess Classic and WBLK’s DJ Bandana Black and a live painting of Jess’s next album by Chris Piontkowski. Hosted by AK Reed and Matt Connor, expect a top shelf crowd and a night to remember in Buffalo music. Tickets can be purchased here and for more info visit jessclassic.com.