Inaugural Culinary World Tour at West Side Bazaar

For the first time ever, the West Side Bazaar is opening its doors to the public, not to simply come in and eat, but to taste samples from all nine restaurants. This is such a great idea, for a lot of reasons. But mainly, ethnic food can be intimidating to some people. So instead of spending hard earned dollars on a full meal with drinks, hoping to like it, the Bazaar is now offering people an opportunity to taste myriad worldly delights, including Thai green curry, Ethiopian veggies, Puerto Rican tostones, and bubble tea.
To make things even easier, the Bazaar has compiled a limited guest tasting menu for the event, which takes place on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, from 7 PM to 8 PM (see below). And if that’s not enough, just know that you are supporting the Bazaar, as it plans on opening at its new supersized location on Niagara Street.
Taste 18 samples from 9 restaurant businesses:
Samples:
– Green Coconut Curry
– Chicken Pad Thai
Abyssinia Ethiopian Cuisine
Samples:
– Veggie Rollups
– Rice and Kidney Beans
M*Asian Halal Foods
Samples:
– Veggie Samosas
– Chana Masala w/ Rice
Thang’s Family Japanese Ramen
Samples:
– Chicken Gyoza
– Yaki Soba
007 Chinese Food
Samples:
– Mini Black Bean Bau
– Ha Gow
Kiosko Latino
Samples:
– Tostones
– Mini Pastelillos
Rakhapura Mutee & Sushi
Samples:
– Tea Leaf Salad
– Tomato Salad
Wa Wa Asian Snacks
Samples:
– Pork Bahn Mi
– Mango Sticky Rice
Pattaya Street Food
Samples:
– Bubble Tea
– Banana Egg Roll
West Side Bazaar’s Culinary World Tour
Tuesday, December 3, 2019
6:30pm registration, 7pm samples
$30 tickets are available at: wsbtour.bpt.me
West Side Bazaar | 25 Grant Street | Buffalo, New York 14213
Lead image: Photo by Juli Moreira