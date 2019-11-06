Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Inaugural Culinary World Tour at West Side Bazaar

For the first time ever, the West Side Bazaar is opening its doors to the public, not to simply come in and eat, but to taste samples from all nine restaurants. This is such a great idea, for a lot of reasons. But mainly, ethnic food can be intimidating to some people. So instead of spending hard earned dollars on a full meal with drinks, hoping to like it, the Bazaar is now offering people an opportunity to taste myriad worldly delights, including Thai green curry, Ethiopian veggies, Puerto Rican tostones, and bubble tea.

To make things even easier, the Bazaar has compiled a limited guest tasting menu for the event, which takes place on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, from 7 PM to 8 PM (see below). And if that’s not enough, just know that you are supporting the Bazaar, as it plans on opening at its new supersized location on Niagara Street

Taste 18 samples from 9 restaurant businesses:

NINE & NIGHT Thai Cuisine

Samples:
– Green Coconut Curry
– Chicken Pad Thai

Abyssinia Ethiopian Cuisine
Samples:
– Veggie Rollups
– Rice and Kidney Beans

M*Asian Halal Foods
Samples:
– Veggie Samosas
– Chana Masala w/ Rice

Thang’s Family Japanese Ramen
Samples:
– Chicken Gyoza
– Yaki Soba

007 Chinese Food
Samples:
– Mini Black Bean Bau
– Ha Gow

Kiosko Latino
Samples:
– Tostones
– Mini Pastelillos

Rakhapura Mutee & Sushi
Samples:
– Tea Leaf Salad
– Tomato Salad

Wa Wa Asian Snacks
Samples:
– Pork Bahn Mi
– Mango Sticky Rice

Pattaya Street Food
Samples:
– Bubble Tea
– Banana Egg Roll

West Side Bazaar’s Culinary World Tour

Tuesday, December 3, 2019

6:30pm registration, 7pm samples

$30 tickets are available at: wsbtour.bpt.me

West Side Bazaar | 25 Grant Street | Buffalo, New York 14213

Facebook event

Lead image: Photo by Juli Moreira

Written by queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside, Buffalo Porchfest, and Paint vs. Paint. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market on Elmwood. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, the Hertel Alley Street Art Festival, and The Flutterby Festival.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

