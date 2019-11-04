Hot Dirt | Thanksgiving Jokeathon

Zach Pape is the host of an online radio show titled ‘Hot Dirt’. Every so often, Pape, who is also an artist, organizes a fundraiser to raise money for a cause. But he does this in a rather unusual way. He dedicates one of his shows to raising funds, by asking people to call in with a good joke. The better the joke, the more money is raised for a local homeless shelter.

“On November 10th, we’re going to do a special charity episode,” said Pape. “The concept of the show is simple – you call in with a joke, and depending how good it is, the show will donate either 2, 4, or 6 dollars to the homeless shelter,(which equates to 1 meal, 2 meals, or 3 meals) with the intent of providing Thanksgiving day meals. We will also match any donations that the callers are willing to put up as well, but callers don’t need to do anything other than phone in with a joke. We did something similar in the form of a Hurricane Harvey fundraiser a couple summers ago that went great.”

As for the Hot Dirt show and the upcoming mission, Pape has this to say:

“Hot Dirt 62 is a local, independent (online) radio show to broadcasts sporadically. We go live at hotdirt.net as well as host a video stream on YouTube. On Sunday, November 10, at 8pm, we are doing a special benefit episode of the show to help the Buffalo City Mission provide Thanksgiving meals for those who are perhaps in a rough place this year. The concept (which we are calling a ‘jokeathon’) is simple : call into the show (716-218-3458), with a joke of your choosing. From there, we will assign a monetary value to that joke up to $10. Amazing jokes are $10 – less great=less money. The angle of this is that we are donating the money. All people have to do is call in and provide a joke. It costs 2 dollars for one meal, so even the most basic of jokes will at least provide one mouth with some food.”

The rest is up to you! Think of a joke. Call 716-218-3458 on November 10 (starting at 8pm). Tell the joke. It’s that easy.