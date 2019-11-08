Hertel Sound Lab | A One Stop Music Shop

Angelo Edalo Marinelli, or the artist better known as “Edalo”, now calls Buffalo his home base after bouncing back and forth between Los Angeles and the Queen City for the last few years. “My heart is in Buffalo,” Edalo stated.
Now that Edalo is home, he’s looking to share his success with other local artists by starting a community-based, artist-friendly, sound studio. Driven by his excitement and talent as an artist, fortified with his youthful energy, he has launched the Hertel Sound Lab, on Buffalo’s Northside.
“It is the only such studio in that section of the city and was constructed by Johnny Gennuso,” Edalo goes on to say. “My goal is to help any musician I can. Help them move their projects out of their garage or basement and into a studio where they can produce a high-quality original album.”
Hertel Sound Lab is located in the House of Jacob (along with Man Cave Outfitters), a super unique shopping experience on Hertel Avenue. “Edalo is a consummate professional,” remarked House of Jacob owner Rich Jacob (standing with Edalo in lead image). “His remarkable musical talents, experience and passion for excellence will drive the success of Hertel Sound Lab. It’s so awesome to have him in the house.”
After years of feeling ripped off by high-priced sound engineering services and being treated like a number at sound studios around the nation, Edalo established his own. Hertel Sound Lab is also pocketbook-friendly – it’s a place where artists can launch their professional careers, without the heavy burden of paying high fees for recording time. “The music industry is extremely competitive, I want to help even the playing field,” said Edalo.
“Angelo has been creating music from his heart his entire life,” stated Vincent Lotempio Esq. “I watched him grow from a kid who fell in love with the drums to an accomplished musician. As a copyright attorney it has been my pleasure to listen to him evolve as a musician, and it’s an honor to help him protect his intellectual property by registering his music with the US Copyright Office.”
Hertel Avenue is a rapidly evolving district on the city’s Northside and is being recognized for being home to a wide range of enjoyment and entertainment options, especially dining choices. Edalo is excited to bring a new option to the district that feeds the souls of musicians striving to advance their careers, and encourages audience building and reaching performance goals. Part of Edalo’s support and mentoring of artists is being able to introduce musicians using the sound lab to Castle Music and Sensu Music, the independent music labels he works with.
“Edalo is pure tenacity and enthusiasm. I’ve not seen many people work as hard on developing themselves behind the scenes,” noted Gabe Bialkowski, President of Sensu Music “There was a point when I saw his undisputed talent and drive – yet it was so hard, as it is for most independent musicians, to grow local brands outside their own cities. If it wasn’t for seeing Edalo’s own musical growth, I don’t know if I’d have the passion to help find and grow hidden talent in our world.”
“Angelo is the best manager,” recording artist Quincy Wilbon aka Vvibez chimed in. “I appreciate his consistency and friendship – he was always there for me more than a normal manager would, more than I could ask. Before working with him, I had a bunch of messed up sounding tracks. Since I’ve worked with him, my music has gone to a whole new level. My confidence with my own abilities has grown, as well as the skills that I’ve learned.”
Edalo recently dazzled concertgoers at both Rock Autism Music Festivals (2018/2019) with his unique blending of sound electronics and traditional instruments. He demonstrates what can be accomplished when an artist can spend time developing his or her craft. “We are happy to have Edalo as part of the Rock Autism team for the music festivals,” said Max Muscato, President and Founder of Rock Autism.
Edalo’s appetite for helping musicians in Buffalo is in hyperdrive. Due to his performing successes, coupled with his growing inclusionary take on an expanding roster of music streaming options, he is earning a new place in the entertainment industry. Moving forward, he is ready to work in the city he loves, alongside the community that he grew up in, to develop a one-stop-shop for any musician’s sound studio needs.
Edalo will be performing his new album “Drifftin” with Miosi and Mr. Fink on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at 6 PM at Mohawk Place, 47 East Mohawk Street. For more information mail to: hertelsoundlab@gmail.com. Also, follow on Facebook.