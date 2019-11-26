Gutless and Incompetent – Your Same Old Sabres

Once again, the Sabres have fallen flat on their faces with no end in sight. I have held back from comments on this team, but after last night’s 5-2 loss to Tampa, I just could not hold it in any longer. With Tampa up 3-2 in the second period, Dahlin took an elbow to the head which resulted in no penalty and a concussion to #26. Once again, this group of gutless players stood there and took it right up the old backside. What’s even worse, is that their soccer coach from the World Economic Forum had nothing to say about it after the game, other than “We’ll let the league deal with the judgement of what happened.” Are you KIDDING me with this team?!

How completely clueless and incompetent can an organization be? 3 weeks ago, I said that once they get to the end of November, they will drop out of the top 8 and won’t see it again until the 2020 season. My God, I was giving them way too much credit! By the time Thanksgiving weekend concludes, they will be lucky to be clinging to the 15 spot. Jack Eichel clearly has the talent, but he is no leader of men. He is not captain material and honestly, I don’t think there is one guy on this team who deserves it.

This whole organization is an absolute mess and there is no easy fix. The only possible solution is to get rid of Botterill and have the next GM re-invent this group. The very second a top level coach becomes available is the day you fire Krueger. The reputation of the Sabres is so stained in NHL circles that firing a new coach 2 months into the season won’t even matter. Other than Eichel and Dahlin, EVERYONE is trade-able. Let’s just hope the next GM doesn’t get rid of the next Stanley Cup MVP for a bag of pucks.

Fans deserve so much more, and now that the library type atmosphere has returned to the morgue, it’s time to make some aggressive moves. Get Botterill out of here before he tries to save his hide by making another historically bad trade. Nice work getting rid of your #2 Center and hoping that Casey Mittletadt magically turns into one. Casey should still be in Rochester as he is clearly not ready for the NHL. It’s time to stop shuffling around the bottom 6 players and go get some real top six talent. Go trade a few of your 600 defensemen and actually try and help Eichel out. No, our GM will just stick Jimmy Vesey on the top line and pretend that he actually belongs in the NHL.

Another year without playoffs while the Buffalo Sabres become totally unwatchable and insignificant in the NHL landscape… again.