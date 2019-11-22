Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Give Thanx! Small Business Market @ Chandlerville

On Saturday, November 30, from 3pm to 7pm, Madd Grafix, Queen City Tuk Tours, and Lit 716 will be hosting a very special event that includes local artists, musicians and businesses, and a warm clothing drive. This is the perfect chance to celebrate the holiday season with friends, while doing a selfless deed for those in need. 

Adding to the excitement, the event coincides with Small Business Saturday, which is the perfect time to support a holiday market. The event, and the market, will be set up at the Loft @ Thin Man, as well as Tappo Pizza and Thin Man Brewery, all located at 166 Chandler Street in Black Rock (Chandlerville). 

The event will also mark the official public launch of the “Tuk Talks” 716 documentary series, narrated by Goo Goo Dolls’, Robby Takac, and produced by Madd Grafix, Queen City Tuk Tours and Lit 716. The premiere of the first episode will be screened, featuring a roaming tuk tuk adventure that showcases Buffalo’s latest and greatest public art assets.

The creators of “Tuk Talks” – Mark Madden of Madd Grafix, Josh Bornhoeft of Queen City Tuk Tours, and Rob Szobski of Lit 716

Acclaimed Buffalo artist, Phillip Burke, will be the keynote speaker at the event.

And don’t forget that this event is also a clothing drive, so be sure to be sure to bring a scarf/gloves/hat to donate to the homeless as part of the group’s “Buffalo Give Thanks” initiative that will be ongoing throughout the holidays. The event is free of charge and open to the public. There will be a cash bar, great food, and live music by local musician Squeeze & Thanks.

For event details visit this Facebook event page.

