Get Amazon to Offer Plastic-Free Packaging Options

Let’s face it. Amazon is going to make a killing this holiday season. As small business culture continues to get squashed by the online giants, the Amazons of the world will continue to dominate, which means that countless gifts will be shipped all over the world. With the advent of this monstrous shipping craze comes a whole new wave of plastics that are used for shipping items. Instead of walking into a store, and walking out with a shirt, when customers order at Amazon, chances are that they are getting that same shirt bagged in plastic. And then just think of the returns and the exchanges. It’s frightening to say the least.

In a day and age when we all know that we must combat the plastic scourge, it continues to grow as people rely on corporations like Amazon to source their goods. While Amazon becomes a way of life for so many, we have seen the destructive nature of plastic, as it wreaks havoc on this planet.

There are over 19 Trillion pounds of plastic already in our oceans. Why add more?

As a response to the plastic craze that relentlessly continues to creep into our lives, Nicole Delma has started a Change.org petition, asking people to demand that Amazon offer an eco alternative when it comes to shipping products.

Thousands of the products on Amazon are shipped with plastic wrapping and cushioning materials unnecessarily.

We are petitioning for a ‘Plastic-free’ option at checkout and ‘Plastic-free’ labeling available for sellers who already choose eco alternatives.

If the ‘Plastic-free’ option needs to carry a surcharge, customers should be allowed to make that choice. It’s unfair that so much plastic is being put into the world when it is avoidable and safe eco options to replace bubble wrap, shrink wrap and styrofoam are available. There are over 19 Trillion pounds of plastic already in our oceans. Why add more?

Please grant consumers the choice to go ‘Plastic-free’. It’s unfair that major businesses leave consumers with so few choices and we are fed plastic we didn’t ask for that later ends up in landfills or in our rivers and oceans. Let’s take a big step forward and make ‘Plastic-free’ a regular option on all checkout forms. Amazon has an opportunity to set a GREAT example.

Click here to sign Nicole’s petition.