Gardiner & Theobald selected as project manager consultant for Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park

Brooklyn, NY-based Gardiner & Theobald (G&T – construction and project consultancy firm) has been chosen by the Buffalo Urban Development Corporation (BUDC) Board of Directors as Project Management Consultant for Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park. BUDC, the City’s Department of Public Works, and the Wilson Foundation vetted the seven proposals that were submitted, before narrowing the decision down to two finalists, and ultimately declaring G&T as the chosen firm.

“G&T not only demonstrated exceptional relevant experience with large, complex park and recreation projects, like the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park, the firm is also well-acquainted with the project’s designer, Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates, with whom it is currently partnering with on Brooklyn Bridge Park, the largest park project ever undertaken in New York City,” Mayor Brown said.

“We are excited to bring a Gardiner & Theobald onto the project management team. The size and complexity of the project demands a firm of this caliber,” BUDC Executive Vice President, David Stebbins said.

“The Department of Public Works, Parks and Streets looks forward to continued coordination with BUDC and Wilson Foundation, as we take the next step with G&T as Project Management consultant to implement the community’s vision for Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park,” City of Buffalo Deputy Commissioner of Parks, Andy R. Rabb said.

Aside from having tremendous experience tackling expansive and complex park and recreation projects, G&T also managed to met the workforce utilization goals of 25 percent Minority Business Enterprise and 5 percent Women Business Enterprise.

Currently, the initial schematic design phase is underway through early 2020 (see the design vision). From there, the design phase under the guidance of G&T is anticipated to run through mid-2021, at a cost of $884,000, according to the Mayor’s office. There will be opportunities for the community to participate in that process. Once that design process has been wrapped up, G&T will be granted a contract extension and fee that has yet to be determined. That contract will see G&T in the role of construction manager.

As for the overall timeline, a groundbreaking should take place in 2022, with completion in 2024.

Lead image: Design Vision – The improved park proposes to enhance user experiences by quadrupling the extent of paths and introducing topographic variety, adding a 5K athletic loop and more than 2.5 miles of cycling paths, and redesigning its approach to vehicles to allow users to park closer to their desired activities.