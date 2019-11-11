Experience Buffalo: Open House @ The Black Rock Filling Station

This coming Saturday, November 16, Susan Cholewa will be hosting a special Open House at her newly restored circa 1923 filling station building. Not only will visitors get a chance to see the beautiful restoration, they will also have an opportunity to check out some inspirational vendors. And as a special treat, the Black Rock Pictorial History coffee table book will be on sale for $60. The Grant Amherst Business Association will be selling the popular book, which sold out after its first printing.
“Our business association will be selling our 2nd printing of The Pictorial History of Black Rock,” said Cholewa. “The 1st printing sold out! We want people to come enjoy the building, appreciate the history, and explore the neighborhood.”
For years, Cholewa has been a staunch supporter of the revival of Black Rock. She has invested in buildings, spruced up storefronts, held numerous community events, encouraged artists and artisans to take part in the resurgence, and waved the Black Rock flag higher than most. Why has she done all of this? Because everyone needs something to believe in… something that they can contribute towards that will help to elevate the quality of life for others. Cholewa has managed to do this while retaining her job as a full time French teacher. It would be interesting to see where Black Rock would be today without this diehard, committed cheerleader who continues to beat the drum for this historic village on the rise.
Now is your chance to visit the Open House and learn more about Black Rock – whether it’s through the vendors, the book, the historians, or the memorabilia that will be on display!
The endeavor to persevere is made possible thanks to the ongoing community-forward efforts of:
Above photo left: Susan Cholewa, Alma Brown (grant writer and administrator of the grant that funded the publishing of the book), Lou Haremski (president Grant Amherst Business Association – GABA), and Debbie Porto Lombardo (whose agency NWCP – formerly the Riverside/Black Rock NHS – served as a pass through for the funding grant from Better Buffalo Fund’s Main Street Initiatives Program).
Above photo, right: Features a few of the book contributors – Joe Korona, Lou Haremski, and Mark Peszko.
Not pictured Doreen Boyer DeBoth and Rob Niemiec.
Experience Buffalo: Open House @ The Black Rock Filling Station
Saturday November 16, 2019
479 Amherst Street in Black Rock
6-9 pm