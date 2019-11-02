Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Done Deals: Historic Properties Sold

0 Comments

An Allentown apartment building was sold Thursday. LCB Capital LLC of West Windsor, New Jersey sold 214 Allen Street at the corner of Mariner to 84 Mariner LLC for $875,000. It last sold in 2007 for $405,000. The building includes eight three-bedroom apartments. The buyer is registered with a Williamsville law firm address.

Further south, Sinatra & Company sold 56-58 Trinity Place to Dyno Group’s 147 West Tupper LLC for $505,000. 56 Trinity has five one-bedroom apartments across 3,460 sq.ft. of space and 58 has four one-bedroom units in 3,022 sq.ft. The buildings were built in the 1880’s according to City records. Dyno Group undertook a spectacular renovation of 61 Johnson Park and has a number of properties in the area including 38 Tracy Street.

Tagged with: ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments