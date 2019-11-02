Done Deals: Historic Properties Sold

An Allentown apartment building was sold Thursday. LCB Capital LLC of West Windsor, New Jersey sold 214 Allen Street at the corner of Mariner to 84 Mariner LLC for $875,000. It last sold in 2007 for $405,000. The building includes eight three-bedroom apartments. The buyer is registered with a Williamsville law firm address.
Further south, Sinatra & Company sold 56-58 Trinity Place to Dyno Group’s 147 West Tupper LLC for $505,000. 56 Trinity has five one-bedroom apartments across 3,460 sq.ft. of space and 58 has four one-bedroom units in 3,022 sq.ft. The buildings were built in the 1880’s according to City records. Dyno Group undertook a spectacular renovation of 61 Johnson Park and has a number of properties in the area including 38 Tracy Street.