Done Deals: Allentown Properties Change Hands

An Allen Street rooming house and a Main Street commercial building have new owners. A rooming house at 46 Allen Street was purchased by E2I Ventures LLC for $265,000. The circa-1873 property has had a number of owners in recent years, none carrying out extensive renovations. The buyer is registered to Adam Serbert of Nashville. Serbert appears to be the Chief Operating Officer of Built Technoligies, Inc., an enterprise technology company focused on simplifying draw management for construction lenders.
Closer to downtown, 808 Main Street was sold to 808 Main LLC for $380,000 (entry image). The three-story commercial building has 4,840 sq.ft. of space. The buyer’s LLC is registered to David Kimelberg in Williamsville.