Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Done Deals: Allentown Properties Change Hands

0 Comments

An Allen Street rooming house and a Main Street commercial building have new owners.  A rooming house at 46 Allen Street was purchased by E2I Ventures LLC for $265,000.  The circa-1873 property has had a number of owners in recent years, none carrying out extensive renovations.  The buyer is registered to Adam Serbert of Nashville.  Serbert appears to be the Chief Operating Officer of Built Technoligies, Inc., an enterprise technology company focused on simplifying draw management for construction lenders.

Closer to downtown, 808 Main Street was sold to 808 Main LLC for $380,000 (entry image).  The three-story commercial building has 4,840 sq.ft. of space.  The buyer’s LLC is registered to David Kimelberg in Williamsville.

Tagged with: ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments