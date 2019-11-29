Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Construction Watch: Uniland Projects

Uniland is currently renovating a former warehouse at 505 Ellicott Street where co-working space HANSA will open in the spring. The building, which also include a privately-operated café and two apartments, is being outfitted with new skylights, windows, a focal-point staircase leading to a second story, and an outdoor patio.

A new brick façade and exterior lighting will align the building with its neighbors. The interior will include a chic industrial interior design fusing modern office amenities and residential furniture and decor.

Across the street, Uniland is also constructing a new post office fronting on Washington Street. The 2,685 sq.ft., single-story building will replace the existing post office at 701 Washington.

Uniland Development is required to construct the new post office as part of its purchase agreement with the Postal Service for the 1.99-acre post office site. The developer has not unveiled plans for the property.

