Construction Watch: North Buffalo Taco Bell

Benderson Development Company is constructing a Taco Bell in its Elmwood Hertel Plaza at 1893 Elmwood Avenue. The 2,608 sq.ft. restaurant will include a drive through in the plaza that is anchored by LA Fitness. It joins Citizens Bank along the plaza’s Elmwood frontage.
Developer interest along this section of Elmwood is heating up. Elmwood Hertel Plaza is located across from 20 acres of land at Elmwood and Hertel that Uniland Development Company redeveloping with a mix of uses. People Inc. is the first tenant lined up for that project.
Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.