Construction Watch: Nardin Academy’s Cleveland Avenue Campus

Work is well underway at Nardin Academy’s new two-story gymnasium addition on its Cleveland Avenue Campus. Once complete, the development will feature a new home for the “Gators” that includes bleacher seating for 480, a gathering space for the student body, locker rooms, a concessions area, and a state-of-the-art wellness center complete with conditioning and training equipment. The two-story gym is located on the back side of the Cleveland Campus, along Auburn Avenue. The gym will be connected to existing buildings via second level pedestrian bridges. Future plans include a turf area and outdoor courts and playgrounds in the courtyard area created by the new addition (learn more). Schneider Architectural designed the project designer.
This development is being made possible thanks to a fundraising initiative called Called to Connect: The Campaign for Nardin Academy. The $20 million effort is a comprehensive campaign that also encompasses the continued development of land at 1801 Elmwood Avenue (learn more). This parcel is less than two miles away from the Cleveland Campus. In 2015, Nardin built an indoor athletic facility at the site, which yields seven squash courts and an indoor soccer field. Additional construction is now underway that will ultimately bring forth an outdoor community athletic complex comprised of two multi-use athletic fields, a softball diamond, bleachers, lighting, locker rooms, and restrooms. Nardin is committing 30% of prime hours at this facility to community use.
As of this past November, $14,000,771 in gifts and pledges had been raised towards the Called to Connect Campaign. The funds raised are earmarked for capital projects, as well as the school’s endowment and annual fund.
Nardin was founded in 1857 and is the oldest independent Catholic school in Buffalo. The all-girl high school is located on Cleveland Avenue and co-ed Montessori and elementary school located at 700 W. Ferry Street.