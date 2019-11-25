Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Construction Watch: Larkin Projects

0 Comments

Work is underway on three additions to the Larkin District. The first steel for Larkin Development Group’s Mill Race Commons project is in the foundation for two smaller building to the east is taking shape.

Mill Race Commons Seneca Elevation

Mill Race Commons is Larkin Development’s largest ground-up development in the district thus far. The five-story building will include 70 apartments and 14,500 square feet of retail space.  It is taking shape at the southeast corner of Seneca and Hydraulic streets. The developer is holding off on plans for a five-story, 45,000 sq.ft. office wing along Hydraulic Street. That area will become a grass lawn and dog run area in the meantime.

Schneider Architectural Services designed the building.

Two additional buildings are underway at 864-872 Seneca Street. 872 Seneca will include 8,000 sq.ft. of space anchored by Paula’s Donuts and apartments on the second floor. 864 Seneca will have first floor retail and apartments above it.

Get Connected: Larkin Development Group, 716.362.2662

Tagged with: ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments