Construction Watch: Emerson School

Redevelopment of the C.W. Miller Livery Stable at 73 W. Huron Street as a second Emerson School of Hospitality is winding down. Mark Croce’s Buffalo Development Corporation is partnering with McGuire Development on the nearly $40 million project that was designed by Kideney Architects.
The C.W. Livery Stable, designed by Buffalo architects Lansing and Beierl and constructed between 1892 and 1894, is on the National Register of Historic Places. The 80,000 sq.ft. school will complement the existing Emerson School on W. Chippewa Street, creating an easily accessible urban campus for students and faculty. The two locations will not be physically connected however.
A full-size gymnasium is taking shape on the west side of the building. The 5,000 sq.ft., two-story gym, accessible from the second floor, is being built on piers to accommodate staff parking and a covered entryway below.
Classes are expected to start in January. Buffalo Construction Consultants, Inc. is serving as project manager.