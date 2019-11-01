Construction Watch: 1909 Cornerstone Lofts

A pair of Toronto developers are renovating the former Bethlehem Presbyterian Church located at 340 Bird Avenue at the northwest corner of Bird and Hoyt Street. Michael Pietrocarlo purchased the circa-1909 church in 2015 for $375,000. He is teaming with developer Mark McGroarty on the project with 12 one and two-bedroom residential units that are expected to be sold as condominiums.
A half dozen units will be located on the lower level ranging in size from 700 to 750 sq.ft. of living space and the residences on the second floor will be two-stories each with 1,350 to 1,700 sq.ft. Each unit will have individual access from the exterior of the building.
Developers have converted a number of former non-Catholic churches to residential uses in the recent past including The Lofts at Warwick on Parkside Avenue, KLP Commons on Kenmore Avenue, Tacoma Lofts on Tacoma Avenue, Bryant Parish Commons on Richmond, and Ellicott Development’s 14 North Street.
