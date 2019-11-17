Construction Watch: 15 Allen Street

The foundation is taking shape for Allentown II Apartments at 15 Allen Street. The project will bring apartments and retail space to the eastern end of Allen across from the new medical school. Significant portions of the front façade of the now-demolished building that occupied property will be reinstalled as part of the project. Huamei Wang is developing the building and Adam Sokol of ASAP is architect.
The Preservation Board approved plans to demolish a two-story building on the site with the condition that the front façade be incorporated into the proposed new building. Face brick, cast stone trim including decorative surrounds, cornices, banding, door and window jambs, sills and headers, and other similar element, and the original windows on the second floor were salvaged.
The new building will contain ten apartments and ground floor commercial space. Tan fiber cement panels are proposed to match the rebuilt front facade- up to the level of the demolished building along the east façade and for just a portion of the west facade. The balance of the contemporary addition will be gray.