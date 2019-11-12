Canned in Buffalo – Labatt launches “Year 1” brew

The first locally canned Labatt beer has officially rolled off the line at Labattt Brew House. One year after Labatt USA opened its one and only U.S. innovation brewery, it’s time to mark the celebratory occasion by canning a special brew. As a way to recognize the first year in business, the Brew House has rolled out a limited edition Year 1 beer (Imperial Mango Guava Sour).
If you’re thinking that an Imperial Mango Guava Sour is coming from way out in left field, just remember that the Labatt brewery is considered an innovation brewery where just about anything comes, goes, and hopefully flies off the shelves. It turns out that the Imperial Mango Guava Sour was a real crowd “flavorite” this past summer at the Brew House. That same beer, canned in Buffalo, will be released throughout WNY on November 18. Or beer lovers can stop by the Brew House’s one year anniversary party on November 15, where it will be served.
“This beer is special because it was created and influenced by our most loyal fans,” said Rob Hertenstein, brand manager for Labatt. “The Labatt Brew House makes for the perfect real-time innovation center right here in our hometown, giving guests a chance to taste and provide feedback on each beer we brew. The imperial mango guava sour was a standout. Now, we’re excited to bring our first canned beer out of Buffalo to life across Western New York.”
For the can release, the Labatt brewmaster “amped up the beer’s grain and fruit and added lactose to round out its body and mouthfeel.”
“We wanted to make sure that our first can release was a beer that people really love, and we found that with Year 1,” said Ryan Brady, Labatt Brew House Brewmaster. “We took this Imperial Mango Guava Sour, that our fans couldn’t get enough of on tap, and made it even better. It’s almost like a mango guava juice with very strong fruit aroma, a nice tart finish and just a hint of booziness.”
As for the canning process, it is thanks to locally run Iron Heart Canning that it was made possible. Iron Heart Canning began filling, sealing, and labeling the 16-ounce cans on a mobile canning unit. When they hit local shelves, the cans will be available in a limited supply of four-packs.
Incredibly, it’s already been 12 years since Labatt moved their US headquarters to Buffalo. The rest, as they say, is history in the making.