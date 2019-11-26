Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Call for Artists: ASI is accepting Proposals for a Public Art Project

0 Comments

Arts Services Initiative of Western New York (ASI), on behalf of 551 Seneca Street LLC, is looking for regional artists to submit proposals for an outdoor public art project located at 550 Seneca Street. Artists specializing in two-dimensional and three-dimensional mediums are invited to submit their ideas for the project, which will be featured on the south-facing façade toward Seneca Street. Below are the details for the project: 

Deadline: January 13, 2020; 5 PM

Submission Guidelines: Proposals must be sent electronically as a PDF to info@asiwny.org with the subject line “550 Seneca Street Proposal”

Budget: A commission of up to $9,000 will be available for the chosen artist to create and install their work, with some materials and installation assistance available to complete the project

Criteria: Work must refer to the entrance to Larkinville, Hydraulic District, and/or Seneca Street

Proposals must include:

  • A description of the work, including materials and dimensions
  • Request for materials to be used during the completion and installation of the mural
  • Sketches of the work
  • Links to examples of previous work
  • Contact information, including phone number, email address, and mailing address
  • Final mural must have an expected lifespan of at least ten years unprotected from the elements

For photographs of the space, a full RFP with images can be found at asiwny.org

Timeline:

January 13, 2020; 5 PM: Deadline to submit

February 2020: Selection of artist

March 2020: Public announcement of selection

Spring 2020: Mural implementation and planning meetings; completed and installed work (pending weather)

Tagged with: , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside, Buffalo Porchfest, and Paint vs. Paint. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market on Elmwood. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, the Hertel Alley Street Art Festival, and The Flutterby Festival.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments