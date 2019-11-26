Call for Artists: ASI is accepting Proposals for a Public Art Project

Arts Services Initiative of Western New York (ASI), on behalf of 551 Seneca Street LLC, is looking for regional artists to submit proposals for an outdoor public art project located at 550 Seneca Street. Artists specializing in two-dimensional and three-dimensional mediums are invited to submit their ideas for the project, which will be featured on the south-facing façade toward Seneca Street. Below are the details for the project:
Deadline: January 13, 2020; 5 PM
Submission Guidelines: Proposals must be sent electronically as a PDF to info@asiwny.org with the subject line “550 Seneca Street Proposal”
Budget: A commission of up to $9,000 will be available for the chosen artist to create and install their work, with some materials and installation assistance available to complete the project
Criteria: Work must refer to the entrance to Larkinville, Hydraulic District, and/or Seneca Street
Proposals must include:
- A description of the work, including materials and dimensions
- Request for materials to be used during the completion and installation of the mural
- Sketches of the work
- Links to examples of previous work
- Contact information, including phone number, email address, and mailing address
- Final mural must have an expected lifespan of at least ten years unprotected from the elements
For photographs of the space, a full RFP with images can be found at asiwny.org
Timeline:
January 13, 2020; 5 PM: Deadline to submit
February 2020: Selection of artist
March 2020: Public announcement of selection
Spring 2020: Mural implementation and planning meetings; completed and installed work (pending weather)