One of the greatest things about being a small business is that you really don’t have to answer to anyone other than your customers. At the same time, being a small, independent business owner can be frightening. It’s a bit like captaining a small boat in the rough open seas. The exhilaration is there… but so is the anxiety. A lot of small business owners weather the storms successfully, while others don’t fare so well.
If you own a small business, or are thinking about opening a small business, then you might want to consider attending the upcoming Small Business Networking Event, hosted by Building Buffalo.
“If you’re an ambitious person or a go getter in the Buffalo area come on down and mingle with other like minded individuals. We will provide the good music, games, pop-ups, and a relaxed environment for you to meet with people from all different work and lifestyle backgrounds. Learn how to grow your business or personal network, and learn how to navigate the small business world. Come on down and join the Building Buffalo team and our affiliates for some networking and potential collaboration.” – Brennon A Hall @ Building Buffalo
A Voter Registration and Information table is featured at all Building Buffalo events, to help local voters check their voter status and inform the public on new State and Federal voter laws. Buffalo is a city that experiences huge voter apathy – it’s one of the easiest things that we can do to affect changes and bolster the city.
Building Buffalo | Small Business Networking Event
Tuesday, December 10, 2019
6 PM – 9 PM
Open to the public | Free to attend
Lafayette Brew Co. at the Hotel Lafayette | 391 Washington Street, Buffalo, New York 14203