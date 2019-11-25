Buffalo Women’s Consortium Holding Inaugural Holiday Pop-Up Bazaar

The Buffalo Women’s Consortium (BWC) entered the Buffalo scene at the inaugural Flutterby Festival this summer with two tents, five artisans, and one banner at the intersection of Elmwood Avenue and Bidwell Parkway. Founders Jennifer Stockman and Holly Metz-Doyle established BWC as a means of forming a group of women makers and giving them a platform to turn their craft, or passion, into their purpose. BWC looks to inspire women to tap into their creativity, support them in their endeavors, and create collaborations between its members to bring their dreams to fruition.

Their first major event will take place in downtown Buffalo the first weekend of December. Their Holiday Pop-Up Bazaar is sponsored by Kenney, Shelton, Liptak, and Nowak, LLP and will showcase BWC members with over 20 vendors on the second floor of the Vinal Law Offices at 193 Delaware Avenue near Chippewa Street. Items that will be for sale include handmade natural soaps by Buckdancer Soap Company, vintage clothing by Scoop Shop, fine art by Tallmadge Doyle and Ann Margaret Munley, hand-crafted tea by Soul in Bloom, Clothing by American Tomboy, cryogenic facials by Buffalo Cryo, goats milk skin care products and hand-made pine needle baskets by Gypsy Meadows Market, organic energy bars by Clean Plate 716, and others.

The schedule for the event is as follows:

Friday, December 6th:

Doors open at 11:00 a.m. Grab a boxed lunch from Green Eats Kitchen and Juice Bar while browsing makers’ wares.

Happy Hour from 5:00 p.m – 7:00 p.m. Each guest will receive a coupon for a free glass of wine from 21 Brix Winery who will also be selling bottled wines. Live music by renowned sitar player Naryan Padmanabha “Mocktails” available for purchase by Green Eats Kitchen and Juice Bar



Saturday, December 7th:

Open from 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Female vocalists Nancy Dunkle and Maya Cottone Smoothies made to order by Green Eats Kitchen and Juice Bar



Stockman and Metz-Doyle want people to come to the Bazaar for more than just a shopping trip. “We want people to really meet and mingle with our members and with us, to get to know more about the Consortium and our members, and learn how much it means to artisans when folks shop locally,” Stockman says. “We and our members put our hearts and souls into our crafts and we want to not only share what we do with others, but also inspire others to see where their creative talents can possibly lead them. We want people to come and hear our stories of how we all landed where we are, doing what we love. For many of us it wasn’t easy, but we followed our passion and couldn’t be happier.”

Buffalo Women’s Consortium recently won one of the spots in the holiday edition of Buffalo’s Queen City Pop-Up. As such, BWC has a shared storefront in the Market Arcade at 619 Main Street in downtown Buffalo through the end of the year (photo – inset left). Metz-Doyle says, “We are so excited to have the opportunity to occupy a space where we can showcase our members throughout the holidays. This particular store features home decor to cater to the growing population of urban dwellers in Buffalo.” Their pop-up store is selling repurposed furniture, reusable cloth napkins, hand-sewn quilts, fine art, hand-painted glasses and more. According to Metz-Doyle, “We will be continually adding new members throughout the holidays, so our inventory will be consistently changing.” Their shop will be open Monday – Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on Saturdays from noon – 4:00 p.m.

Both founders agree that they are allowing BWC to evolve organically. “We founded this organization quite spontaneously this summer and since then have met some extraordinary women and have received nothing but support. We know there is a need and a want for an organization like this. People want to get back to basics, they want stories, they want to repurpose, and most importantly we all want to support our community, it makes us all feel better. To meet a maker makes a purchase much more meaningful and special,” says Stockman. Stockman and Metz-Doyle look forward to seeing what is in store for BWC.

You can find out more about BWC by following them on their Facebook and Instagram pages at Buffalo Women’s Consortium.