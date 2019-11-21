Buffalo Welcomes Inaugural Table Hockey Festival

If you thought that playing table hockey, aka bubble hockey, was just for fun, then you should know that there is a contingent of players out there that takes it very seriously. So seriously, in fact, that they are heading to Buffalo this weekend to partake in an Inaugural Table Hockey Festival. North America’s inaugural Table Hockey Festival will include exhibitions and championship play.
There is a public participation component – anyone interested in playing in the amateur or professional tournaments must arrive by 9:15 a.m. on Saturday.
Altogether, several dozen teams from across the US and Canada will convene at Buffalo RiverWorks, 359 Ganson Street, to play on 50 hockey sets spread throughout the complex. Ten of those teams, competing for cash prizes, will be from WNY-based Innovative Concepts in Entertainment (ICE), the maker of the Super Chexx bubble hockey game. SoHo Table Hockey and Stiga models will also be represented at the weekend-long event.
This weekend, come on down to RiverWorks to enjoy all of the fast paced action, set within a festival atmosphere, and learn why Buffalo has become one of the epicenters for table hockey in the world.
A complete schedule and tournament and spectator registration and pricing can be found at wtha.com/events.
The tournament is also made possible thanks to The Buffalo Niagara Sports Commission, a subsidiary of Visit Buffalo Niagara, as well as The World Table Hockey Association (WTHA). It is also a proud member of the National Association of Sports Commissions, Canadian Sport Tourism Alliance, & International Sports Heritage Association. The event will also be hosted in Buffalo in in 2020 and 2021.