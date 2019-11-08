Buffalo Barks: Dog Daycare, Kennel and Grooming

Buffalo Barks is built on the belief that your dog should feel loved and secure in their care, which is something every dog owner can resinate with. There is a level of relief that an owner feels knowing that their dog is not just alone all day while they are at work or on vacation. At Buffalo Barks, owner David even will sleep overnight with the dogs to ensure that they are never alone. Further from boarding services, there are also options for dog grooming and even birthday parties at Buffalo Barks. For an added level of security, every employee is trained in Pet CPR, Pet First Aid, Safe Moving, Illness, Bleeding & Wound Care, Shock Management, Vital Signs & Behaviors, Respiratory Emergencies, and Poisonings & Envenomations.
