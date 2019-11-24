Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Buffalo bands together for Friends of Night People

A night of great music, good cheer, and “Friends Helping Friends”

‘Tis the season to help those in need. And what better way to help than catching some of Buffalo’s best bands, at a concert designed to raise money and awareness for Friends of Night People (FoNP)? On Saturday December 7, McCarthyizm, along with Randle & the Late Night Scandals, A Potter’s Field, Crikwater, and The Brothers Blue, will perform at Sportsmens Tavern in Black Rock, with support from The Public. 

Joe McCarthy of McCarthyizm has led this annual volunteer effort for years. According to McCarthy, in recent years it has been the sterling efforts of FoNP, under the direction of Executive Director Joe Heary, that have been transformational in our community. 

Since the early 2000’s McCarthyizm has raised money and awareness for Friends of Night People.

“Friends of Night People is a very vibrant and ever expanding resource for the less fortunate in Buffalo,” said McCarthy. “And they’ve been ‘Friends’ to the unemployed and working poor of our community for exactly 50 years, and counting. McCarthyizm has held this annual benefit since the early 2000’s. For more than 10 years it was held at Nietzsche’s, and in recent years, Sportsmens Tavern. It always features a wide variety of musical styles including rock, Americana, singer-songwriter, blues, folk and Celtic.”

McCarthyizm continues to make it easy to support those in need. The event is also a great way to catch up on Buffalo’s burgeoning music scene, and gather together with friends over the holidays in one of the best Americana music clubs in the country. 

Saturday, December 7, 2019

7:30 PM

Sportsmens Tavern | 326 Amherst Street | Buffalo, New York 14207

See Facebook event

