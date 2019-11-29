Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

BR60: Indian Spice House on Pearl St

0 Comments

Dan Regan stopped by for some tikka masala and naan 🍽 at the newly minted Indian Spice House 🔥 on Pearl.

BR60: Buffalo, 60 Seconds ⏱ at a time.

Script + Voice: Dan Regan, DP + Editor: Devin Chavanne, Post: George Johnson

Indian Spice House
452 Pearl St
Buffalo, NY
(716) 259-8001

Tagged with: , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Daniel Regan

Daniel Regan

Dan is a Buffalo native who comes from a long line of Buffalo natives. originally born in Kenmore, moved through Chicago, then Pittsburgh, before returning to spend the remainder of his childhood in the Boston Hills. After High School, he attended college in Boston Mass. Initially studying business management, switched to International Studies after a semester at the University of Cape Town, SA. Returning to Buffalo after Boston, Dan continues to travel and accommodate anyone new to his hometown. Now, you can find Dan checking someone in at the Hostel or leading a Buffalo Bike Tour this summer.

View All Articles by Daniel Regan
Hide Comments
Show Comments