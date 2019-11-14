Big Reveal: Elmwood Village Charter School Expansion

Elmwood Village Charter School is proposing an addition to its Days Park building. The proposed expansion is located at the east end of the building and would include office space and classrooms. Carmina Wood Morris is designing the $1.27 million project.
From the application to the City:
The Elmwood Village Charter School is one Buffalo’s most successful independent charter schools with growing enrollments and full waiting lists at both campuses, their original Days Park facility and their more recently opened facility on Hertel Avenue. For that reason, the EVCS Board of Directors has 40 Days Park building to better serve the expanding needs of students and staff.
The proposed expansion of the existing building provides three administrative offices and building support space on the first floor with a corridor leading out to the school playground; students currently access the playground through the front parking lot.
The second story of the addition cantilevers out over the existing front parking lot and provides space for 3 new classrooms to expand music and dance curriculum offerings for the entire school, freeing up existing classroom space for middle school programming.
The Planning Board will review the project at its November 18 meeting. If approved, work is expected to be finished by next August.