Big (POTENTIAL) Deal: Simon Properties Hit Market

Erma Bombeck, one of our country’s most beloved humorists, captured the frustrations of her generation by asking, “If life is a bowl of cherries, what am I doing in the pits?”

Starring “Suburban Outlaw” and columnist Pam Sherman, this is the story behind America’s favorite average housewife who championed the lives of women with an incomparable wit that sprang from the most unexpected place of all — the truth.

PAM SHERMAN (Erma Bombeck) returns to the role of Erma after a sold-out and twice extended run last season at Geva Theatre Center and a sold-out run at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. She is a nationally syndicated columnist, actor, recovering lawyer and leadership consultant who was profiled inPeople Magazine about her career transition from attorney to actor. Pam began her career as an attorney in Washington, D.C. Upon becoming an actor she appeared in numerous productions in D.C. Most notably Pam performed in To Kill a Mockingbird at Ford’s Theatre and as Mrs. Shubert in the long-running show, Shear Madness, at the Kennedy Center. Her film and television appearances include “Homicide” and “UnsolvedMysteries” and her favorite, the “Shocked Mom” in The Replacements – a part she now plays in real life. Her own one-woman show, Pumping Josey: Life and Death in Suburbia, co-written with award-winning playwright Caleen Sinette Jennings, premiered at Horizons Theatre and played to great acclaim to audiences around the country. Today Sherman conducts programs and coaches leaders all over the world in leadership communications and how to present themselves and their stories with passion through her company, the ShermanEDGE. She is a keynote speaker and a highly-rated global resource for a variety of leadership groups, including, EO, Vistage Worldwide and the Young Presidents’ Organization. Pam has been an adjunct professor and guest lecturer at American University and RIT among others. Her nationally syndicated column, The Suburban Outlaw, can be read in Gannett publications, including the Democrat & Chronicle and USA Today. Her bestselling book, The Suburban Outlaw: Tales from the EDGE is sold on Amazon. Wegmans now carries her Suburban Outlaw bracelets made in South Africa by Relate to benefit youth programs in Rochester. She has been recognized for her work and contributions by Young Women’s College Prep, as a W Award nominee, an Athena Award Finalist and most recently, as a Woman to Watch by JWI, where she is now a board member. Pam studied at American University, the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law, the Neighborhood Playhouse and the British American Drama Academy at Oxford. She is a member of the bars of New York; Washington, D.C.; Actors’ Equity and the Screen Actors Guild. She is an empty-nester living in Rochester, N.Y. with her husband Neal, dog Moe, while her grown children, Zach & Eliza thankfully, live in their own nests.

www.thepamsherman.com