Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Big (POTENTIAL) Deal: Simon Properties Hit Market

0 Comments

A portfolio of properties in the heart of downtown has been put up for sale.  CBRE|Buffalo has been retained to market Simon Electric’s properties along Ellicott Street.  The holdings include seven building with 80,500 sq.ft. of space and a total 1.78 acres of property.  A game changer in the making if in the right hands.

Three buildings have been deemed “historic preservation eligible” but are not currently listed.  All of the parcels are within a Qualified Opportunity Zone.

The property is being sold on a call for offers basis with all bids due on December 12.

Get Connected: Robert Roller or Molly Barniak, CBRE- 716.855.3700

Tagged with: ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments