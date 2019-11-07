Big (POTENTIAL) Deal: Simon Properties Hit Market

A portfolio of properties in the heart of downtown has been put up for sale. CBRE|Buffalo has been retained to market Simon Electric’s properties along Ellicott Street. The holdings include seven building with 80,500 sq.ft. of space and a total 1.78 acres of property. A game changer in the making if in the right hands.
Three buildings have been deemed “historic preservation eligible” but are not currently listed. All of the parcels are within a Qualified Opportunity Zone.
The property is being sold on a call for offers basis with all bids due on December 12.
Get Connected: Robert Roller or Molly Barniak, CBRE- 716.855.3700